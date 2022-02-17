Nu Holdings stock jumps 12% as Buffett, Tiger Global initiate stakes

  • Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) shares climb over 12% so far Thursday, after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) and Tiger Global Management disclosed new positions in the Brazilian bank earlier this week.
  • Recall Berkshire took a new stake in Nu (NU) with 107M shares during the fourth quarter.
  • In the same period, Tiger Global Management also opened a new position in NU with 265.98M shares, making it the fund's fourth largest holding.
  • Meanwhile, shares of NU have surpassed the 200-day simple moving average at ~$9.72 per share, with the stock recently changing hands at $10.18. Wall Street analysts rate the stock with a Buy rating (7 Strong Buy, 2 Buy, 4 Hold, 2 Sell, 1 Strong Sell).
