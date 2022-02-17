Fiverr International (FVRR +6.4%) soared after the company reported Q4 revenue and EPS ahead of estimates.

Active buyers increased 24% during the quarter to 4.2M and spend per buyer rose 18% to $242. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $8.88M vs. $6.7M consensus and $4.6M a year ago. FIVRR's take rate of 29.2% was ahead of the consensus mark of 28.5%.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) said it continues to see growth across all metrics. The company noted predictable cohort behavior gave it confidence in providing strong guidance for the year ahead.

Shares of FVRR traded as high as $89.01 earlier on Thursday vs. the 52-week range of $68.00 to $325.89.

Dig into the Fiverr International (FVRR) earnings call transcript.