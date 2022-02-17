WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) shares plunged and hit a 52-week low on Thursday after the software-as-a-service company posted fourth-quarter earnings that missed Wall Street expectations.

During the period ending December 31, WalkMe lost 32 cents per share on $53.3 million, up 37% year-over-year. Analysts were expecting the company to lose 28 cents per share on $52.04 million in sales.

WalkMe Chief Executive Dan Adika said in a statement that the Tel Aviv-based company would "continue to invest in 2022 to further our leadership position and deliver value to our customers."

Adika added WalkMe's revenue growth in 2022 is expected to accelerate, "driven by our strong technology position, acceleration of the DAP category, and our strong ecosystem – including our large enterprise, DAP customers, and partner channels.”

WalkMe said it expects first-quarter revenue to be between $55.5 million and $56.5 million, with a non-GAAP operating loss between $20.4 million and $19.4 million.

For the full-year, WalkMe estimates that sales will grow between 20% and 32% year-over-year to come in between $251 million and $255 million. It also expects a non-GAAP operating loss between $81 million and $75 million.

WalkMe shares fell sharply on Thursday, down more than 27% to $12.42. More than 1.1 million shares exchanged hands, more than five times the average daily volume.

WalkMe is listed among the 50 software-as-a-service stocks in AGC Partner's SaaS index, along with other companies such as Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) and ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW).