Sculptor Capital stock dips 14% after disappointing Q4 results

Business women studying charts and diagrams on digital tablet closeup

megaflopp/iStock via Getty Images

  • Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) shares gap down 14% to new 52-week lows during power hour Thursday following worse-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Q4 revenues of $259.2M fell short on the $396.02M consensus and jumped from $105.6M in the third quarter.
  • Q4 expenses of $245.0M soared from $96.0M in the previous quarter.
  • Assets under management were $38.06B, up from $37.45B in the prior period.
  • Income and fees receivable on its balance sheet were $193.63M in Q4, down from $539.62M in Q4 2020.
  • With regards to the company's January update, the Sculptor Master Fund fell 2.6% M/M; Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund slid 0.3% and Customized Credit Focused Platform declined 0.6%.
  • Check out Sculptor Capital's fourth-quarter earnings call transcript.
