Sculptor Capital stock dips 14% after disappointing Q4 results
Feb. 17, 2022 3:07 PM ETSculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) shares gap down 14% to new 52-week lows during power hour Thursday following worse-than-expected Q4 results.
- Q4 revenues of $259.2M fell short on the $396.02M consensus and jumped from $105.6M in the third quarter.
- Q4 expenses of $245.0M soared from $96.0M in the previous quarter.
- Assets under management were $38.06B, up from $37.45B in the prior period.
- Income and fees receivable on its balance sheet were $193.63M in Q4, down from $539.62M in Q4 2020.
- With regards to the company's January update, the Sculptor Master Fund fell 2.6% M/M; Sculptor Credit Opportunities Master Fund slid 0.3% and Customized Credit Focused Platform declined 0.6%.
- Check out Sculptor Capital's fourth-quarter earnings call transcript.