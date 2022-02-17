Twilio plunges 8% on heavy volume
Feb. 17, 2022 3:13 PM ETTwilio Inc. (TWLO)TWOBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) shares fell sharply on Thursday, losing ground on heavier than normal volume.
- Shortly after 3 p.m. EST, Twilio fell nearly 9% to to $170.35 as more than 5 million shares changed hands. For comparison purposes, the average daily volume is just over 3.3 million shares.
- It's unclear why Twilio shares fell sharply, though it may be related to broader concerns about Russia potentially invading Ukraine, as tech stocks sold off sharply on Thursday.
- Earlier this month, Twilio reported fourth-quarter results that topped expectations, but investment firm Monness, Crespi, Hardt said there were some hiccups.
- Analyst Brian White said "profit challenges worsened," and the loss estimate for the first-quarter was "much larger" than Wall Street was expecting.