10x Genomics (TXG -14.4%) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday as analysts trimmed their price targets on the stock in reaction to the company’s Q4 2021 earnings release.

Despite a strong revenue beat following a ~28% YoY rise in the top line, the company’s quarterly gross margin narrowed to ~81% from ~83%, driven by a change in the product mix partially offset by a decline in costs due to an increase in production at its second manufacturing site.

At the earnings call, the Chief Executive Officer of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Serge Saxonov noted that Halo users characterized by lower use of consumables on average than instrumental owners have become an increasing percentage of its client base.

The management anticipates further headwinds to gross margin. “We expect that our gross margin will trend slightly lower from where we exited the year as our newly introduced products expand to become a larger percentage of our overall revenue,” Chief Financial Officer Justin McAnear, remarked.

Soon after the earnings, the analysts at Cowen, Citi, and Stifel lowered their price targets on the stock despite optimistic views on the company’s future growth.

Noting that quarterly earnings miss was not a total surprise given the recent management commentary, Cowen points out that the 2022 guidance was worse than feared.

The soft guidance implies the weak demand in academic markets due to Omicron impact and slowed customer conversion from low revenue Halo products, according to the analyst who trimmed the price target to $145 from $205 per share. “We expect investors taking advantage of price weakness will be well served with time,” the analyst added, with an Outperform rating.

“Despite the noted headwinds, we continue to believe the company is well-positioned to accelerate growth in the future,” Citi wrote with a Buy rating. However, the analysts have slashed their per share target on 10x Genomics (TXG) to $150 from $175.

“While there are some positive trends that exist within the Chromium user base, Covid continues to be significant factor,” Stifel said with a Buy recommendation, adding, “and product launch delays will have a meaningful negative impact this year.” The analysts lowered the price target to $115 from $200 per share.

Despite a decline of more than 50% of its value over the past 12 months, the Bullish ratings on 10x Genomics (TXG) have outnumbered the Hold ratings for more than a year on Wall Street.