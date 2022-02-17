Nuvectis stock soars 56% in afternoon trading
Feb. 17, 2022 3:20 PM ETNuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock soared nearly 56% Thursday afternoon, trading 74% higher than its initial public offering price of $5 per share.
- Shares of the biotech company last changed hands at $8.69 at approximately 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. The stock opened at $5.57 and later hit a high of $9.68.
- Nuvectis stumbled in its market debut on Feb. 4, with shares closing at $3.25 after being priced at $5 and opening at $3.95. The stock rallied to close 130% higher after its second session.
- The company raised $16M in its IPO, offering 3.2M shares for $5 apiece.
- In October, Nuvectis had proposed raising $30M by offering 2.3M shares in the range of $12 to $14 per share.