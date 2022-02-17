Nuvectis stock soars 56% in afternoon trading

Feb. 17, 2022 3:20 PM ETNuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NVCT)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
  • Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) stock soared nearly 56% Thursday afternoon, trading 74% higher than its initial public offering price of $5 per share.
  • Shares of the biotech company last changed hands at $8.69 at approximately 3:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. The stock opened at $5.57 and later hit a high of $9.68.
  • Nuvectis stumbled in its market debut on Feb. 4, with shares closing at $3.25 after being priced at $5 and opening at $3.95. The stock rallied to close 130% higher after its second session.
  • The company raised $16M in its IPO, offering 3.2M shares for $5 apiece.
  • In October, Nuvectis had proposed raising $30M by offering 2.3M shares in the range of $12 to $14 per share.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.