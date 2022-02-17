Outset Medical nabs upgrade from Morgan Stanley, but Cowen cuts price target

Feb. 17, 2022 3:22 PM ETOutset Medical, Inc. (OM)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

  • Outset Medical's (OM +16.6%) Q4 2021 revenue beat and bullish guidance for 2022 led Morgan Stanley to upgrade the stock to overweight from equal-weight.
  • However, the firm lowered its price target to $50 from $55 (~46% upside based on Wednesday's close).
  • Analyst Drew Ranieri said that the results indicate underlying commercial momentum. "It's clearer the Home market is inflecting, and we see this expansion as sustainable."
  • He added that the stock price's pull back year to date provides an attractive entry point. Shares are down ~26% year to date through Wednesday's close.
  • While Cowen is maintaining its outperform rating, it lowered its price target to $60 from $70 (~75% upside).
  • Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones considers Outset Medical (OM +16.6%) a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.