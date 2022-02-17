Outset Medical nabs upgrade from Morgan Stanley, but Cowen cuts price target
- Outset Medical's (OM +16.6%) Q4 2021 revenue beat and bullish guidance for 2022 led Morgan Stanley to upgrade the stock to overweight from equal-weight.
- However, the firm lowered its price target to $50 from $55 (~46% upside based on Wednesday's close).
- Analyst Drew Ranieri said that the results indicate underlying commercial momentum. "It's clearer the Home market is inflecting, and we see this expansion as sustainable."
- He added that the stock price's pull back year to date provides an attractive entry point. Shares are down ~26% year to date through Wednesday's close.
- While Cowen is maintaining its outperform rating, it lowered its price target to $60 from $70 (~75% upside).
