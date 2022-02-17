Similarweb falls another 8% after earnings, though analysts stay upbeat on growth
Feb. 17, 2022 3:28 PM ETSimilarweb Ltd. (SMWB)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) has slipped another 7.9% today, in another post-earnings dip for the Tel Aviv-based website traffic data company.
- The stock fell 2.4% on NYSE yesterday after it posted wider operating losses in the fourth quarter, despite revenue that jumped 51% year-over-year.
- Today's move goes along with a marketwide downturn, however, and analysts were encouraged by the report.
- It's a "meaningfully undervalued" company that showed faster growth even with tougher comparisons, William Blair says, and the underlying drivers are strong as Similarweb's net retention, net new customers and enterprise traction "all hit high-water marks again."
- Barclays was encouraged by the 2024 target for annual recurring revenue - Q4 ARR rose 44% year-over-year, to $165 million - and it notes that while operating income guidance was below expectations, investment in market leadership was a "favorable trade-off." And Oppenheimer noted the results were helped by a new deal with AppAnnie, but note metrics gained sequentially as well, and maintains an Outperform rating.
