Meritage Hospitality sees slow earnings start due to Omicron: Q4 Prelim Results
Feb. 17, 2022 3:33 PM ETMeritage Hospitality Group Inc. (MHGU)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCQX:MHGU -3.3%) has reported 6.1% increase in 4Q21 sales to $148.5M.
- Full-year sales increased to $577.1M (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Earnings from operations for the full-year were $18.1M compared to $25.8M last year. EBITDA increased 1.6% Y/Y to $47.5M.
- FY21 EPS of $1.81 (+14.6% Y/Y).
- The company entered a new $302.8M credit facility and $120M SWAP agreement with a rate of .998%, both of which mature in 2027.
- "The year was characterized by waves of labor shortages, record wage inflation and high-cost volatility in supply chain and support services. Our restaurant operating and real estate development teams continued to execute exceptionally well throughout the year, supported by a highly resilient Wendy’s restaurant brand," said CEO Robert E. Schermer, Jr.
- The company has signed an exclusive 50 store development agreement with Taco John’s that includes additional exclusive rights to develop more than 200 restaurants.
- FY 2022 Guidance: The company said "outlook ahead is significantly more positive" with sales growth predicted between 10% and 15% and the easing of pandemic related cost pressures in the second half of the year.
- "Looking ahead for 2022, we anticipate slow earnings start to the year given the Omicron outbreak impacting staffing and food costs. Predictions indicate this will be followed by sequential improvements and easing of pandemic related cost pressures in the second half of the year," the company statement.