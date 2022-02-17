Leafly stock shoots up 18% in afternoon trading

Feb. 17, 2022 3:45 PM ETLeafly Holdings, Inc. (LFLY)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

photo on spac (special purpose acquisition company) theme. wooden cubes with the abbreviation "spac", on the background of laptop and succulent. business concept image

Ivan Martynov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) stock shot up 18% in afternoon trading Thursday, less than two weeks after it made its market debut through a merger with SPAC Merida Merger Corp. I.
  • Shares of the cannabis marketplace last changed hands at $7.86 at approximately 3:25 p.m. ET after opening at $6.66.
  • Leafly went public on Feb. 7 after merging with Merida in a deal that carried an enterprise value of $385M and an equity value of $532M.
  • In January, Leafly secured a $30M convertible note purchase agreement ahead of its merger.
