Leafly stock shoots up 18% in afternoon trading
Feb. 17, 2022 3:45 PM ETLeafly Holdings, Inc. (LFLY)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor
- Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) stock shot up 18% in afternoon trading Thursday, less than two weeks after it made its market debut through a merger with SPAC Merida Merger Corp. I.
- Shares of the cannabis marketplace last changed hands at $7.86 at approximately 3:25 p.m. ET after opening at $6.66.
- Leafly went public on Feb. 7 after merging with Merida in a deal that carried an enterprise value of $385M and an equity value of $532M.
- In January, Leafly secured a $30M convertible note purchase agreement ahead of its merger.