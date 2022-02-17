Monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) sank more than 10% Thursday as a two-session rally the workplace-software firm enjoyed following a big Super Bowl ad ran out of gas.

MNDY fell as much as 11.9% intraday to $202.54 before partly recovering to close at $204.65, down 11% on the session.

The move gave back more than a roughly 8% rally that Monday.com (MNDY) had enjoyed earlier this week following its first-ever Super Bowl ad on Sunday. The firm, which went public last June, ran a 30-second spot called “Work Without Limits” in New York, Los Angeles and 18 other major markets during the big game.

MNDY didn’t specify how much it spent on the spot, but advertisers paid NBC $6.5M on average for 30-second slots during Sunday’s game. Monday.com (MNDY) is also running “Work Without Limits” ads on subways, buses and billboards around the United States.

“Our concept for our very first big-game spot [was] to visually explain how the Monday.com Work OS empowers you to work without limits,” MNDY brand-awareness chief Guy Shriki said in a statement announcing the campaign’s rollout. “We’re harnessing this moment of inspiration for viewers and for our customers, and challenging them to rethink how they work.”

The Super Bowl spot appeared to send MNDY’s stock higher early in the week, with shares rising to as high as $237.02 Tuesday -- 8.3% above last Friday’s $218.91 close.

However, the rally then faded, taking MNDY back below last week’s finish. All told, the stock has now lost nearly 55% since hitting a $450 post-IPO intraday peak on Nov. 9.

Still, Monday.com (MNDY) remains more than 30% above its $155 IPO price set last June. The company’s next likely catalyst will come on Wednesday, when Monday.com (MNDY) reports fourth-quarter results.

Seeking Alpha contributor Kolomeets Investments lays out a bullish thesis for the stock here.