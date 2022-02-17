Atlas Corp. (ATCO -8.5%) falls as much as 11% after missing Q4 earnings expectations, following by negative analyst commentary including a downgrade to Underperform from Neutral with a $14.50 price target, cut from $15.50, at Bank of America.

Noting disappointing Q4 results from APR Energy as two major mobile power generation contracts ended with its equipment not yet redeployed, BofA's Ken Hoexter says "this is not the volatility we expected when the company moved to diversify away from pure containership chartering, yet is having a contrasting negative impact to results during the greatest containership market in a generation."

Hoexter notes Seaspan is taking advantage of the record containership market by selling five vessels - and could sell as many as seven more - "which will negatively impact targeted revenues and EBITDA until its bridge of new vessels on order (67 to be delivered on its 133 base) ramps in 2023."

"Shipping appears to be approaching peak demand cycle, and the diversification into Energy has not provided the consistency of contracts that was expected," Hoexter writes.

Stifel analysts maintain their Hold rating and $16 PT, but while "numbers are moving in the right direction, they may not have moved fast enough this quarter" to support the stock.

ATCO's APR Energy recently extended a contract to provide back-up energy for California's Imperial Irrigation District through 2022.