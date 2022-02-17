Invitation Homes named new short idea at Hedgeye

Feb. 17, 2022

  • Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) stock drifts lower by 3% in power hour Thursday, as Hedgeye analyst Rob Simone added the residential REIT as a new short idea.
  • "The recent whistleblower case in San Diego is a much bigger deal potentially than the market is currently discounting," the analyst wrote in a note.
  • Note the company on Tuesday guided for an above-consensus core FFO this year, as demand for single-family rental homes is expected to remain robust, even as mortgage rates climb towards 4%.
  • Moreover, "we think the headline and real financial overhang, combined with the current macro environment, is a reason to look at this issue critically," Simone highlighted. And the estimated net operating income from rectifying the California portfolio could be a ~$80-100M hit, the analyst added.
  • Hedgeye's bearish considerations diverge from Wall Street Analyst's Buy rating (9 Strong Buy, 7 Buy, 4 Hold).
  • At the start of February, Invitation Homes was mentioned on CNBC.
