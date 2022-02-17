Redfin GAAP EPS of -$0.27 beats by $0.04, revenue of $643.06M beats by $44.29M

Feb. 17, 2022 4:03 PM ETRedfin Corporation (RDFN)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Redfin press release (NASDAQ:RDFN): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.27 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $643.06M (+163.0% Y/Y) beats by $44.29M.
  • Shares +6.28%.
  • Q1 2022 Outlook: Total revenue between $535 million and $560 million, representing a year-over-year growth between 99% and 109% compared to the first quarter of 2021. Included within total revenue are real estate services segment revenue between $165 million and $171 million, properties segment revenue between $330 million to $350 million, rentals revenue between $37 million and $38 million, and mortgage revenue of $3 million.
  • Total net loss is expected to be between $122 million and $115 million, compared to net loss of $36 million in the first quarter of 2021. RentPath’s contribution to the net loss is expected to be approximately $19 million. This guidance includes approximately $45 million in total marketing expenses, $19 million of stock-based compensation, $15 million of depreciation and amortization, and $5 million of net interest expense. In addition, we expect to pay a quarterly dividend of 30,640 shares of common stock to our preferred stockholder.
