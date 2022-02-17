Ligand Pharmaceuticals Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.43, revenue of $72.5M beats by $7.41M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:04 PM ETLigand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals press release (NASDAQ:LGND): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beats by $0.43.
- Revenue of $72.5M (+3.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.41M.
- As of December 31, 2021, Ligand had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $341.1 million.
- 2022 Financial Guidance: Ligand expects 2022 royalties of $55 million to $60 million, material sales of $40 million to $50 million, and contract revenue of $52 million to $62 million. These revenue components result in total revenue of $147 million to $172 million for the combined Ligand business vs. consensus of $185.06M.