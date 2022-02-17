Joby Aviation slides after unmanned aircraft accident

Joby Aviation (JOBY -9.0%) fell on Thursday after a FAA report indicated that an experimental air taxi prototype had an accident during a test flight near the company's facility in rural California. No injuries were reported with the incident with the aircraft being flown with a remote pilot.

Joby Aviation's statement on the accident: "Safety is a core value for Joby, which is why we have been expanding our flight envelope with a remote pilot and in an uninhabited area, especially as we operate outside expected operating conditions... Experimental flight-test programs are intentionally designed to determine the limits of aircraft performance, and accidents are unfortunately a possibility. We will be supporting the relevant authorities in investigating the accident thoroughly.

The NTSB plans to investigate the accident.

