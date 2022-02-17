Appian Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.07, revenue of $104.99M beats by $9.67M

Feb. 17, 2022 4:05 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Appian press release (NASDAQ:APPN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $104.99M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $9.67M.
  • Shares +12%.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $52.1 million and $52.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 33% and 35%.
  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $106.0 million and $108.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 19% and 22%. It compares to consensus of $102.81M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(9.0) million and $(7.0) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.15) and $(0.12) vs. consensus of $(0.19).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.