Appian Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.07, revenue of $104.99M beats by $9.67M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:05 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Appian press release (NASDAQ:APPN): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.16 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $104.99M (+28.7% Y/Y) beats by $9.67M.
- Shares +12%.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $52.1 million and $52.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 33% and 35%.
- Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $106.0 million and $108.0 million, representing a year-over-year increase of between 19% and 22%. It compares to consensus of $102.81M.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of $(9.0) million and $(7.0) million.
- Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $(0.15) and $(0.12) vs. consensus of $(0.19).