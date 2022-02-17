At an investor day event, Allegheny Technologies (ATI +2.1%) said it expects to achieve annual revenue growth of 9%-11% by year-end 2025, with adjusted EBITDA margins of 18%-20% and free cash flow conversion greater than 90% from adjusted net income.

Allegheny said it sees revenue growth outpacing growth rates in key end-markets, and adjusted EBITDA margins should expand significantly due to ongoing market recovery, lean cost structures and enhanced product mix.

"We are on track to deliver significant top line growth, robust margin expansion and more deployable cash, creating meaningful value for our shareholders," Chair, President and CEO Robert Wetherbee said.

Allegheny shares rose as much as 4.5% Thursday to a 52-week high and have surged ~70% YTD.