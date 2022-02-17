Coherus BioSciences Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.46 beats by $0.08, revenue of $73.37M misses by $9.24M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:06 PM ETCoherus BioSciences, Inc. (CHRS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Coherus BioSciences press release (NASDAQ:CHRS): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.46 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $73.37M (-33.6% Y/Y) misses by $9.24M.
- Cash and cash equivalents were $417.2 million as of December 31, 2021, compared to $541.2 million as of December 31, 2020.
- 2022 Guidance: Coherus projects combined R&D and SG&A expenses in 2022 to be in the range of $415 million to $450 million, excluding a potential $25 million milestone payable upon FDA approval of the toripalimab BLA for nasopharyngeal carcinoma and the $35 million fee to exercise the option for the license to JS006, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. The projected increase compared to 2021 is driven primarily by costs the Company expects to incur with the anticipated launches of two new products, toripalimab and CIMERLI, as well as manufacturing and development costs for additional presentations of UDENYCA and for FDA-approved YUSIMRY, which Coherus is planning to launch in 2023.