Keysight Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 beats by $0.10, revenue of $1.25B beats by $10M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:08 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Keysight press release (NYSE:KEYS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.65 beats by $0.10.
- Revenue of $1.25B (+5.9% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- Shares +1%.
- Orders grew 22 percent to reach $1.50 billion, compared with $1.22 billion last year, or 23 percent on a core basis
- Keysight’s second fiscal quarter of 2022 revenue is expected to be in the range of $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion vs. $1.29B consensus.
- Non-GAAP earnings per share for the second fiscal quarter of 2022 are expected to be in the range of $1.63 to $1.69 vs. $1.64 consensus.