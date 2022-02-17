Exelixis Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.19, revenue of $451.14M beats by $94.19M
- Exelixis press release (NASDAQ:EXEL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $451.14M (+67.0% Y/Y) beats by $94.19M.
- Shares +2.67%.
- Cabozantinib franchise achieved a significant milestone with $1.08 Billion in U.S. Net Product Revenues for the Full Year 2021, including $302.7 Million for the Fourth Quarter 2021.
- Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents and investments were $1.9 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.5 billion at December 31, 2020.
- 2022 Guidance: Total revenues $1.525 billion - $1.625 billion, Net product revenues $1.325 billion - $1.425 billion, Cost of goods sold 5% - 6% of net product revenues.