Coeur (NYSE:CDE) shares took a beating today, down ~15% and extending an almost 50% fall in the past year. The Company missed earnings by a wide margin, guided gold production lower, guided capex higher, and talked around an equity issue:

Earnings - Q4 adjusted loss per share of 5c, versus an expected gain of 2c.

Production - The company expects to produce 334koz of gold (NYSEARCA: GLD (NYSEARCA: SLV

Capex - the capital budget will increase sequentially, with 2022 plans calling for $355m of spend versus 2021 results at $309m; the Company did indicate that it's POA 11 project is on time / budget with the re-baselined plans.

The call focused on liquidity management, as the Company is set to max out its existing revolver in 2022. Management indicated that the Company's ability to issue equity is "a good thing to have." Something investors are not likely to take well, given share price performance.

On the back of the disappointing results, Canaccord downgraded shares to hold. Cantor Fitzgerald also cut the bank's rating on Coeur (CDE) to hold from buy, following results. With negative cash flow, no dividend, potential equity issue and lower production, it appears Wall Street is going to watch from the sidelines, despite positive momentum with other miners in the sector.