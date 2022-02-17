Shake Shack Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.06, revenue of $203.26M in-line

Feb. 17, 2022 4:13 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Shake Shack press release (NYSE:SHAK): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.11 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $203.26M (+29.0% Y/Y) in-line.
  • Shares -5.56%.
  • Record System-wide Sales in 4Q21 and FY21 of $314.3m and $1.1b respectively, representing year-on-year growth of 42.5% and 47.6%, respectively excluding the impact of the 53rd accounting week in 2020.
  • Same-Shack sales rose in 4Q21 20.8% vs 2020 and 2.2% vs 2019.

  • 13 New Domestic Company-Operated Shack Openings in 4Q21, highlighted by our first drive-thru locations in Minnesota and Missouri.

  • 36 New Domestic Company-Operated Shacks and 26 New Licensed Shacks in 2021.

  • 2022 Outlook: Total revenue $196 million to $201.4 million, Shack sales $190 million to $195 million, Licensing revenue $6 million to $6.4 million, Same-Shack sales versus 2021 high-single digits to low-double digits %, Shack-level operating profit margin 11% to 14%.

