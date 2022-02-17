ACM Research nabs orders for 13 Ultra ECP map and ap copper plating systems

Feb. 17, 2022 4:14 PM ETACM Research, Inc. (ACMR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) received purchase orders for 13 Ultra ECP map and 8 Ultra ECP ap copper plating systems, of which 10 tools are repeat orders from a top-tier Chinese foundry.
  • The orders represent the first volume purchase order of ACM’s Ultra ECP map systems and the customer has qualified the Ultra ECP map tool in 65 nm to 28 nm processes and has ordered a significant number of tools for its production lines.
  • ACM’s Ultra ECP ap plating tool performs many critical WLP plating steps, including bumping and high density fan-out processes, using ACM’s proprietary high-speed plating and second anode technology.
