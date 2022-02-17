Truist Financial to redeem senior notes due April

  • Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) will redeem on Mar. 1 all $1B principal amount outstanding of its 2.75% senior notes due Apr. 1 and all $350M principal amount outstanding of its floating rate senior notes due Apr. 1.
  • The redemption price for the senior notes will be equal to 100% of their principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date of Mar. 1.
  • Interest on the senior notes will cease to accrue on and after the redemption date.
  • Payment of the redemption price for the senior notes will be made through the facilities of The Depository Trust Company.
