Cognex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.08, revenue of $244.06M beats by $20.91M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:16 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Cognex press release (NASDAQ:CGNX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.08.
- Revenue of $244.06M (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $20.91M.
- Shares +12%.
- Q1 2022 Guidance: Cognex believes revenue in Q1-22 will be between $265 million and $285 million, which at the mid-point represents low double-digit growth over Q4-21. It compares to $249.16 million.
- As of the date of this release, the company has been experiencing strong demand from the logistics market and improvements in delivery lead times.
- Gross margin for Q1-22 is expected to be in the low-70% range, which is similar to the level reported in Q4-21.
- Operating expenses are expected to be relatively flat with Q4-21.