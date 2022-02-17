Cognex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.08, revenue of $244.06M beats by $20.91M

Feb. 17, 2022 4:16 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Cognex press release (NASDAQ:CGNX): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.30 beats by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $244.06M (+9.1% Y/Y) beats by $20.91M.
  • Shares +12%.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: Cognex believes revenue in Q1-22 will be between $265 million and $285 million, which at the mid-point represents low double-digit growth over Q4-21. It compares to $249.16 million.
  • As of the date of this release, the company has been experiencing strong demand from the logistics market and improvements in delivery lead times.
  • Gross margin for Q1-22 is expected to be in the low-70% range, which is similar to the level reported in Q4-21.
  • Operating expenses are expected to be relatively flat with Q4-21.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.