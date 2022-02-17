Tanger Factory FFO of $0.45 beats by $0.04, revenue of $112.09M beats by $3.74M
- Tanger Factory press release (NYSE:SKT): Q4 FFO of $0.45 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $112.09M (+0.8% Y/Y) beats by $3.74M.
- The company expects FFO per share in the range of $1.68 to $1.76 vs. consensus of $1.69.
- CEO comment: "As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about our ability to drive NOI growth at our centers, through a combination of occupancy gains, improving rent spreads and increasing revenues from non-store sources such as on-site media and marketing partnerships. We also remain focused on continuing to broaden our tenant mix with highly productive, desirable brands and other uses new to our platform. The meaningful progress that we have demonstrated provides us with confidence to invest in our centers, our technology, our team and external opportunities to unlock additional value in our portfolio and for our shareholders."