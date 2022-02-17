Hannon Armstrong Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.06, revenue of $53.7M beats by $26.71M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:19 PM ETHannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Hannon Armstrong press release (NYSE:HASI): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $53.7M (+9.8% Y/Y) beats by $26.71M.
- Grew Portfolio 24% in 2021 to $3.6 billion and managed assets 22% to $8.8 billion as of the end of 2021.
- Increased Distributable Net Investment Income in 2021 by 52% year-on-year to $134 million, compared to $88 million in 2020.
- Increased our unsecured line of credit commitment to $600 million and extended its duration to three years
- Increased dividend to $0.375 per share for the first quarter of 2022, representing a 7% increase over the dividend declared in the fourth quarter of 2021.
- Guidance: Increased and extended guidance that annual distributable earnings per share is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 10% to 13% from 2021 to 2024, relative to the 2020 baseline of $1.55 per share, which is equivalent to a 2024 midpoint of $2.40 per share
- Increased and extended guidance that annual dividends per share is expected to grow at a compounded annual rate of 5% to 8%.