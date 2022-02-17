The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the premarket approval application (PMA) supplement filed by Avita Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) for RECELL autologous cell harvesting device, the company announced on Thursday.

First approved in Sep. 2018, RECELL System is indicated in acute thermal burns allowing the healthcare professionals to prepare a suspension of Spray-On Skin Cells for the treatment based on a small sample of the patient’s own skin.

With the new approval, the intended use of the device remains unchanged. However, the RECELL System has been modified to reduce the set-up steps by nearly a third and allow its use with a lower labor requirement, the company said.

“Based upon research and human factors testing, we are confident that the new RECELL System will be positively received by the burn community,” Mike Perry, Chief Executive Officer of AVITA Medical (RCEL) remarked. The U.S. launch of new system is expected in Q2 2022.

The company is advancing RECELL System in two pivotal trials with the expectation of submitting two premarket approval (PMA) supplements this year.

Despite the COVID-driven impact on RECELL usage in burn injuries, Avita Medical (RCEL) reported ~39% YoY growth in revenue for Q1 fiscal 2022.