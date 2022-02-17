Roku GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.13, revenue of $865.3M misses by $28.77M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:21 PM ET Roku, Inc. (ROKU) By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Roku press release (NASDAQ:ROKU): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $865.3M (+33.1% Y/Y) misses by $28.77M.
- Shares -8%.
- 2021 Key Results
- Active Accounts reached 60.1 million, a net increase of 8.9 million active accounts from Q4 2020
- Streaming Hours increased by 14.4 billion hours YoY to 73.2 billion
- Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) grew to $41.03 (trailing 12-month basis), up 43% YoY.
- Q1 22 Guidance:Total net revenue $720M vs. $756M consensus.Total gross profit $360MNet income (loss) $(30)MAdjusted EBITDA $55M