Roku GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.13, revenue of $865.3M misses by $28.77M

Feb. 17, 2022 4:21 PM ETRoku, Inc. (ROKU)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor29 Comments
  • Roku press release (NASDAQ:ROKU): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.17 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $865.3M (+33.1% Y/Y) misses by $28.77M.
  • Shares -8%.
  • 2021 Key Results
  • Active Accounts reached 60.1 million, a net increase of 8.9 million active accounts from Q4 2020
  • Streaming Hours increased by 14.4 billion hours YoY to 73.2 billion
  • Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) grew to $41.03 (trailing 12-month basis), up 43% YoY.
  • Q1 22 Guidance:
    Total net revenue $720M vs. $756M consensus.
    Total gross profit $360M
    Net income (loss) $(30)M
    Adjusted EBITDA $55M
