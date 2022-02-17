Invesco Mortgage Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 in-line, Net interest income of $46.04M misses by $1.65M
- Invesco Mortgage Capital press release (NYSE:IVR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 in-line.
- Net interest income of $46.04M (+20.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.65M.
- CEO comment: "While the recent widening of spreads, moderating prepayment speeds and the continued attractiveness in the dollar roll market support earnings available for distribution, we remain cautious on the outlook for Agency RMBS valuations. Increased expectations for accelerated interest rate hikes and balance sheet reduction by the Federal Reserve during 2022 further challenged Agency RMBS valuations at the start of the year. We continue to evaluate additional investment opportunities to complement our Agency RMBS strategy by expanding our target assets and portfolio diversification."