Invesco Mortgage Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 in-line, Net interest income of $46.04M misses by $1.65M

  • Invesco Mortgage Capital press release (NYSE:IVR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.10 in-line.
  • Net interest income of $46.04M (+20.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.65M.
  • CEO comment: "While the recent widening of spreads, moderating prepayment speeds and the continued attractiveness in the dollar roll market support earnings available for distribution, we remain cautious on the outlook for Agency RMBS valuations. Increased expectations for accelerated interest rate hikes and balance sheet reduction by the Federal Reserve during 2022 further challenged Agency RMBS valuations at the start of the year. We continue to evaluate additional investment opportunities to complement our Agency RMBS strategy by expanding our target assets and portfolio diversification."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.