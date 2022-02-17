Park Hotels & Resorts FFO of $0.05 beats by $0.03, revenue of $451M beats by $14.79M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:23 PM ETPark Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Park Hotels & Resorts press release (NYSE:PK): Q4 FFO of $0.05 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $451M (+299.1% Y/Y) beats by $14.79M.
- RevPAR was $110.22, an increase of 297.9% on a pro-forma basis from the same period in 2020 and a decrease of 37.6% from the same period in 2019.
- Occupancy for Park’s 46 consolidated hotels open during the fourth quarter was 55.1%.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $81 million, an increase of 3.4% compared to the third quarter of 2021.
- Pro-forma Hotel Adjusted EBITDA was $85 million, a sequential improvement of 2.4% compared to the third quarter of 2021.