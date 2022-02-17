Xos announces dealership agreements with MHC
Feb. 17, 2022 4:24 PM ETXos, Inc. (XOS)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Xos (NASDAQ:XOS) entered into dealership agreements with MHC Xos, a subsidiary of Murphy-Hoffman Company, formed to operate the MHC Xos dealerships.
- As part of its initial rollout, Xos will partner with MHC Xos in 7 locations across 6 states: Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Texas.
- The partnership will address the transportation industry's needs for commercial electric vehicles, improve the Xos customer ownership experience, and offer enhanced support in MHC Xos service areas.
- The partnership also leverages the MHC Xos sales team, which can bring Xos' product line to the end user.