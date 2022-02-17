Fluor expands and extends credit facility, targets reduction of financing costs
Feb. 17, 2022
- Fluor (NYSE:FLR) increased its credit facility to $1.8B from $1.65B and extended the maturity to February 2025 (extension of three years); facility includes an ESG-linked pricing option, which provides the opportunity to further lower the company's overall borrowing costs.
- "This long-term renewal and expansion of Fluor's credit facilities, along with the ability to reduce our financing costs by way of achieving certain ESG goals, demonstrates the company’s success in accomplishing this strategic objective and illustrates the confidence our banks have in Fluor’s future," CFO Joe Brennan commented.