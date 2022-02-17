Kinsale Capital Non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 beats by $0.38, revenue of $183.6M beats by $16.62M

Feb. 17, 2022 4:28 PM ETKinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Kinsale Capital press release (NYSE:KNSL): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 beats by $0.38.
  • Revenue of $183.6M (+31.8% Y/Y) beats by $16.62M.
  • Net operating earnings were $40.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $26.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • 36.0% growth in gross written premiums to $203.8 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020
  • 32.1% increase in net investment income to $8.6 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020
  • 94.9% increase in underwriting income to $42.2 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, resulting in a combined ratio of 74.5%
  • 24.0% annualized operating return on equity for the fourth quarter of 2021
