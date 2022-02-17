Prothena GAAP EPS of -$0.71, revenue of $1.17M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:29 PM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Prothena press release (NASDAQ:PRTA): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.71.
- Revenue of $1.17M (+225.0% Y/Y).
- FY 2022 Guidance: The company expects the full year 2022 net cash used in operating and investing activities to be $120 to $132 million, which includes an expected $40 million clinical milestone payment from Novo Nordisk, and expects to end the year with approximately $454 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (midpoint).
- The estimated full year 2022 net cash used in operating and investing activities is primarily driven by an estimated net loss of $154 to $170 million, which includes an estimated $32 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense.