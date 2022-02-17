Prothena GAAP EPS of -$0.71, revenue of $1.17M

Feb. 17, 2022 4:29 PM ETProthena Corporation plc (PRTA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Prothena press release (NASDAQ:PRTA): Q4 GAAP EPS of -$0.71.
  • Revenue of $1.17M (+225.0% Y/Y).
  • FY 2022 Guidance: The company expects the full year 2022 net cash used in operating and investing activities to be $120 to $132 million, which includes an expected $40 million clinical milestone payment from Novo Nordisk, and expects to end the year with approximately $454 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (midpoint).
  • The estimated full year 2022 net cash used in operating and investing activities is primarily driven by an estimated net loss of $154 to $170 million, which includes an estimated $32 million of non-cash share-based compensation expense.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.