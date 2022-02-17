New York Mortgage Trust misses Q4 estimates as non-interest income drifted lower
Feb. 17, 2022 4:29 PM ETNew York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYMT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) fourth-quarter results came in below consensus estimates, as interest and non-interest income slid from the third quarter.
- Shares of NYMT edge lower by 1.4% in after-hours trading.
- Q4 net interest income was $30.77M, down from $31.03M in Q3 and $25.95M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 non-interest income of $39.33M fell from $49.41M in the third quarter and $67.27M in Q4 a year ago.
- Book value per share of $4.70 in Q4 vs. $4.74 in Q3.
- Residential loans at fair value were $3.57B in Q4, up from $3.04B in the same year-ago period.
- Earlier this week, the company's board of directors authorized a share repurchase program for the option to buy up to $200.0M of its common stock through March 31.
- Furthermore, "we are taking a more offensive posture to pursue opportunities in the higher rate environment for continued portfolio growth," said President and CEO Jason Serrano.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 18 at 9:00 a.m. ET.
