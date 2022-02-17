Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) introduced guidance for 2022 core FFO per share of $6.80-$6.90, with the midpoint of $6.85 falling below the average analyst estimate of $6.90.

The company expects 2022 revenue of $4.70B-$4.80B, higher than the $4.66B consensus. Guidance assumes 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $2.475B-$2.525B.

Q4 core FFO per share of $1.67 beat the consensus estimate of $1.66 and increased from $1.65 in Q3 and $1.61 in Q4 2020.

The company's adjusted Q4 adjusted EBITDA of $584M, fell 4% from the previous quarter and rose 1% from the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, Digital Realty (DLR) signed total bookings expected to generate $156M of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including $11M contribution from interconnection.

"Demand for data center solutions remains robust, and we are investing organically as well as strategically to expand our global platform to provide customers the capacity and communities they require to execute their digital transformation strategies around the world," said CEO A. William Stein.

In addition to new leases, the company signed renewal leases representing $151M of annualized rental revenue during the quarter. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the quarter rolled down 3.9% on a cash basis and down 2.6% on a GAAP basis.

Conference call at 5:30 PM ET.

Earlier, Digital Realty Trust FFO of $1.67 beats by $0.01, revenue of $1.11B beats by $10M