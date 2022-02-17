Telephone and Data Systems GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.37B beats by $10M
Feb. 17, 2022 4:30 PM ETTelephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Telephone and Data Systems press release (NYSE:TDS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $1.37B (-0.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
- For FY2022, the company expects:
UScellular
2022 EstimatedResults
Actual Results forthe Year EndedDecember 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Service revenues
$3,100-$3,200
$3,115
Adjusted OIBDA1
$750-$900
$869
Adjusted EBITDA1
$925-$1,075
$1,054
Capital expenditures
$700-$800
$780
TDS Telecom
2022 Estimated
Results
Actual Results forthe Year EndedDecember 31, 2021
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,010-$1,040
$1,006
Adjusted OIBDA1
$260-$290
$310
Adjusted EBITDA1
$260-$290
$310
Capital expenditures
$500-$550
$411