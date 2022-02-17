Telephone and Data Systems GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.07, revenue of $1.37B beats by $10M

Feb. 17, 2022 4:30 PM ETTelephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Telephone and Data Systems press release (NYSE:TDS): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $1.37B (-0.7% Y/Y) beats by $10M.
  • For FY2022, the company expects:

    UScellular

    2022 EstimatedResults

    Actual Results forthe Year EndedDecember 31, 2021

    (Dollars in millions)

    Service revenues

    $3,100-$3,200

    $3,115

    Adjusted OIBDA1

    $750-$900

    $869

    Adjusted EBITDA1

    $925-$1,075

    $1,054

    Capital expenditures

    $700-$800

    $780

    TDS Telecom

    2022 Estimated

    Results

    Actual Results forthe Year EndedDecember 31, 2021

    (Dollars in millions)

    Total operating revenues

    $1,010-$1,040

    $1,006

    Adjusted OIBDA1

    $260-$290

    $310

    Adjusted EBITDA1

    $260-$290

    $310

    Capital expenditures

    $500-$550

    $411
