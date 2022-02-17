Aspen Aerogels announces $150M investment by Koch Strategic Platforms

Feb. 17, 2022
  • Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) said Koch Strategic Platforms (NYSE:KSP), a subsidiary of Koch Investments, will invest $150M in ASPN through the purchase of convertible notes and stock.
  • KSP will purchase convertible notes in the aggregate principal amount of $100M.
  • The notes will have initial conversion price of $34.94/share, subject to customary anti-dilution adjustments, which price is equal to 125% of the 10-day volume-weighted average price prior to the date of the note purchase deal.
  • The notes have a maturity date of Feb. 18, 2027 unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted.
  • Interest on the notes will be payable semi-annually, and ASPN can pay interest on the notes in cash or payment in-kind (NASDAQ:PIK).
  • Interest payments made in cash will be based on an interest rate of SOFR plus 5.5% per year, and PIK interest payments will be based on an interest rate of SOFR plus 6.5% per year.
  • Under the terms of the investment, SOFR has a floor of 1.0% and a cap of 3%.
  • KSP also agreed to purchase ~1.8M ASPN shares at $27.902/share, resulting in proceeds to Aspen of $50M.
  • The private placement of shares is expected to close late in Q1 or early in Q2.
