CynergisTek renews existing customer and nabs new cybersecurity service contracts
Feb. 17, 2022 4:31 PM ETCynergisTek, Inc. (CTEK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- CynergisTek (NYSE:CTEK) renewed an agreement with one of its top customers to provide its signature Compliance Assist Partner Program service which will provide the organization with ongoing cybersecurity services, advisory services, and executive reviews of the client’s security infrastructure for another four years.
- It also signed a new agreement with a well-known independent nonprofit hospital to provide its Resilience Partner Program service which will provide this client with ongoing cybersecurity services specifically focused on the client's medical device program enhancement for the next two years.
- Recently, the company expanded its relationship with one of the six divisions of a prestigious academic healthcare system located on the west coast and adds a top-ranked hospital located in the southeast region to their growing client base.