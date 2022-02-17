Globant Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.05, revenue of $379.8M beats by $20.41M

Feb. 17, 2022 4:32 PM ETGlobant S.A. (GLOB)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Globant press release (NYSE:GLOB): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.07 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $379.8M (+63.3% Y/Y) beats by $20.41M.
  • Shares +4.5%.
  • Q1 2022 Guidance: First quarter 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $395 million, implying at least 46.2% year-over-year growth, vs. consensus of $365.94 million.
  • First quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.
  • First quarter 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.16 (assuming an average of 42.9 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter). That compares to consensus of $1.00.
  • FY 2022 Guidance: Fiscal year 2022 Revenues are estimated to be at least $1,751 million, implying at least 35.0% year-over-year revenue growth.
  • Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 16%-17%.
  • Fiscal year 2022 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $4.86 (assuming an average of 43.1 million diluted shares outstanding during 2022).
