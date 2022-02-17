Liberty Global reports Q4 results
- Liberty Global press release (NASDAQ:LBTYA): Q4 earnings from continuing operations increased 162.4% Y/Y on a reported basis to $638.3M.
- Revenue of $1.92B (-42.2% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Adjusted EBITDA decreased 46.8% Y/Y on a reported basis and 4.4% on a rebased basis to $689.9M.
- CEO comment: "Liberty Global’s balance sheet remains in great shape with $4.3 billion(i) of cash (pro forma for ~$600 million of net cash proceeds expected from the sale of UPC Poland) and $5.9 billion of total liquidity8 (pro forma for UPC Poland). We continue to believe our shares offer very strong value at current prices and in our robust share buyback program we repurchased $1.6 billion of our shares in 2021, exceeding market expectations and buying back 10% of our shares by year end. We look forward to executing on the commitment to repurchase 10% of our shares outstanding in both 2022 and 2023."
- "We expect to continue growing Distributable Cash Flow2 to $1.7 billion in 2022, an increase of 22% over 2021, supported by shareholder distributions from our joint ventures in the U.K and the Netherlands, as well as an expected recapitalization of Virgin Media O2 later in the year as management further executes on its synergy plan."