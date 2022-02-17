KKR says Global Atlantic Financial recapitalizes $1.7B portfolio of office properties

Feb. 17, 2022 4:39 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) said Global Atlantic Financial, on behalf of its affiliated insurance firms, recapitalized an ~$1.7B portfolio of 95% leased, class A office properties held by investment vehicles managed by Drawbridge Realty.
  • In connection with the deal, KKR and Drawbridge set up a new venture that will enable Drawbridge’s investment platform to source a pipeline of attractive investment opportunities for Global Atlantic.
  • With committed long-term insurance capital from Global Atlantic, Drawbridge aims to more than double the size of its portfolio over the next 2-3 years.
  • KKR’s insurance business Global Atlantic is recapitalizing the entirety of Drawbridge’s portfolio which comprises ~5.4M sq. ft. of office assets, currently concentrated across the West Coast and Sunbelt regions.
  • The properties are over 95% leased to high-quality corporate tenants, predominantly under triple net leases.
  • Drawbridge will continue to oversee and manage the portfolio following the recapitalization.
  • KKR will maintain its stake in Drawbridge alongside Drawbridge’s management team following the transaction.
