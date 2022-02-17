Shake Shack slumps after revenue guidance rattles investors

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) plummeted after the restaurant operator's guidance update overshadowed strong Q4 results.

Total revenue in Q4 increased 29.0% to $203.3M. Same-Shack sales were up 20.8% compared to the 24.8% gain in Q3 of 2021.

SHAK's operating loss was $6.5M, which marked an improvement compared to the operating loss of $12.2M in the same period last year, but was a decline when compared to an operating loss of $2.6M in Q3 of 2021. Inflationary pressures were said to have impacted the business, as well as further investment in general and administrative expenses to support growth and development.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.4M in Q4 vs. $9.2M a year ago.

The company opened 19 net system-wide Shacks during the quarter, comprised of 13 net domestic company-operated Shacks and six net licensed Shacks. As of the end of Q4, there were 218 company-operated domestic Shacks and 151 global licensed Shacks compared to 183 and 128, respectively in the prior year.

Looking ahead, Shake Shack sees Q1 revenue of $196.0M to $201.4M vs $210.5M consensus. SHAK expects Q1 same-store sales in the high-single digits to low-double digits percentage, which may be the only than some investors anticipated with COVID restrictions peeling off.

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) fell 8.65% to $68.68 in after-hours trading following the earnings report.

