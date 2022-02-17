IGT to expand sports betting footprint in Washington via deal with Kalispel Casino
Feb. 17, 2022 4:44 PM ETInternational Game Technology PLC (IGT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will expand its sports betting footprint in Washington via a multi-year deal with Kalispel Tribal Economic Authority, an instrumentality of the Kalispel Tribe of Indians who owns and operates Kalispel Casino in Cusick.
- Kalispel Casino will leverage IGT's PlaySports technology and trading advisory services to power its soon-to-open retail sportsbook.
- This is IGT's 2nd sports betting venture in Washington with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians.
- IGT PlaySports is deployed at over 60 gaming venues across the U.S.