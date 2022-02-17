Converge Technology Solutions sees Q4 preliminary revenue ahead of analysts consensus
Feb. 17, 2022 4:45 PM ETConverge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTSDF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Converge Technology Solutions (OTCQX:CTSDF) reports Q4 prelim revenue to be in the range of $497.5M to $504.5M compared to $289.6M for year ago quarter; FY21 revenue is seen between $1,520.4 to $1,527.4M compared to $948.8M in prior year.
- Analysts consensus estimates for Q4 revenue seen at $374.44M.
- Q4 gross profit seen between $114 to $116M, increasing 62% Y/Y.
- Adj. EBITDA is seen ranging between $32.1 to $34.8M, increasing from $23.4M in year ago quarter.
- Generated ~$17.8M in cashflow from operations for Q4; as of Dec.31, cash position stood at ~$248M with $300M capacity available under the company's ABL credit facility.
- Bookings backlog increased to ~$350M in Q4 compared to $250M in Q3.
- Earnings are scheduled for Mar.22 release, after market close.