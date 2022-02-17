Yamana Gold GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.02, revenue of $503.8M misses by $7.59M
Feb. 17, 2022
- Yamana Gold press release (NYSE:AUY): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.02.
- Revenue of $503.8M (+9.1% Y/Y) misses by $7.59M.
- The Company is maintaining its 2022 production guidance and expects production not to be less than 1,000,000 GEO(). For 2023, the company is increasing its production guidance from 1,000,000 GEO(2) to 1,030,000 GEO. The Company sees further near-term growth continuing in 2024 with production increasing to 1,060,000 GEO.
- For 2022, the Company expects total cost of sales, cash costs and AISC not to exceed $1,215, $725 and $1,080 per GEO respectively.