Yamana Gold GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.02, revenue of $503.8M misses by $7.59M

Feb. 17, 2022 4:45 PM ETYamana Gold Inc. (AUY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Yamana Gold press release (NYSE:AUY): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.11 beats by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $503.8M (+9.1% Y/Y) misses by $7.59M.
  • The Company is maintaining its 2022 production guidance and expects production not to be less than 1,000,000 GEO(). For 2023, the company is increasing its production guidance from 1,000,000 GEO(2) to 1,030,000 GEO. The Company sees further near-term growth continuing in 2024 with production increasing to 1,060,000 GEO.
  • For 2022, the Company expects total cost of sales, cash costs and AISC not to exceed $1,215, $725 and $1,080 per GEO respectively.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.