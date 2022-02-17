LTC Properties misses Q4 earnings consensus as rental income fades from last year
Feb. 17, 2022 4:46 PM ETLTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- LTC Properties' (NYSE:LTC) fourth-quarter earnings Thursday fell short on the consensus as rental income dropped from the same period a year ago.
- Q4 rental income of $30.02M fell from $37.77M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 revenues of $39.44M missed the $35.06M consensus and declined from $46.27M in Q4 of last year.
- Interest expense was $6.93M in Q4, down from $7.08M in Q4 2020.
- Q4 operating income of $12.55M also drifted lower from $17.65M in the year-ago quarter.
- Net investments on its balance sheet were $1.42B in Q4 compared with $1.38B in Q4 2020.
- Conference call starts on Feb. 18 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- Previously, (Jan. 3) LTC Properties declared a $0.19 per share dividend.